World Must Act As One To Save Children Ukraine's First Lady

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The world must be aware of what Russia is doing to Ukrainian children and what it will do to anyone, First Lady Olena Zelenska stresses.

During a visit to Latvia to participate in the“Russia's War on Children” international conference dedicated to the return of deported Ukrainian minors, First Lady Olena Zelenska of Ukraine met with First Lady of Latvia (2019-2023), Andra Levite, and Latvian President (2019-2023) Egils Levits, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Ukrainian President's Office .

The spouse of the Ukrainian president thanked them for their support provided since the outset of the Russian invasion, noting that Andra Levite was one of the first to personally call her to offer assistance.

Together with Egils Levits and Andra Levite, Advisor – Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights and Child Rehabilitation Daria Herasymchuk, representative of the Ombudsman's Office Iryna Suslova, CEO at Children's Hospital Foundation Liene Dambina and CEO at the Children's Clinical University Hospital in Riga Valts Ābols, Olena Zelenska met with Ukrainian children who had also come to the conference to tell their stories.

"The world needs to be aware of what Russia is doing to our children and what it will not hesitate to do to any child. The world needs to know so that it can finally unite and act to save childhood – not just in Ukraine, but all over the world," the First Lady emphasized.

"Russia's War on Children" international conference is being held in Riga on February 1. It brings together politicians and human rights activists from different countries.

Ukraine counts on an active position of the international community and effective international support, and expects additional proposals and expansion of the circle of partners working on the issue of the return of Ukrainian children.

As reported earlier, Zelenska invited Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Siliņa to join new areas of assistance to Ukrainian children.