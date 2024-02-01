Composer Rufat Khalilov To Give His First Author's Concert

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
International Mugham Center will host composer Rufat Khalilov's
first author's concert on February 24.
The evening, organized with the support of the International
Mugham Center, is dedicated to the martyrs of the Garabagh War, Azernews reports.
The concert program will feature chamber and instrumental works
by the composer, written in different years. The concert includes
Ithaf audiovisual composition.
Honored Artist Ayyub Aliyev (cello), Saida Taghizadeh (piano),
Uzeyir Mahmudbayli (viola) and other musicians will perform at the
concert, to be hosted by musicologist Shafagat Mammadova.
Rufat Khalilov is a graduate of the Baku Music Academy (1999),
class of Honored Artist Ismail Hajibayov. He was a scholarship
holder of the German Academic Exchange Center (DAAD), continuing
his studies in Germany.
Rufat Khalilov has composed many instrumental,
chamber-instrumental and symphonic works.
In 2009, his music piece "Heyrati" for the 75th anniversary of
the Azerbaijan Composers Union was awarded the prize for the best
symphonic composition.
In 2014-2018, the composer's solo and chamber works were
successfully performed in a number of European countries, including
Sofia (Bulgaria), Obersdorf (Germany), Senon (France).
MENAFN01022024000195011045ID1107796496
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.