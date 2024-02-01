Azerbaijani, Serbian Defence Ministries Sign Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Representatives of the Defence Ministries of Azerbaijan and
Serbia held bilateral military cooperation talks, Azernews reports.
At the meeting held at the International Military Cooperation
Department of the Ministry of Defence, the current situation and
development prospects of military cooperation between Azerbaijan
and Serbia were discussed, and views were exchanged on topics of
mutual interest.
At the end of the meeting, the Bilateral Military Cooperation
Plan between the Defence Ministries of Azerbaijan and Serbia for
2024 was signed.
