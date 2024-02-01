               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani, Serbian Defence Ministries Sign Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan


2/1/2024 5:12:47 AM

Representatives of the Defence Ministries of Azerbaijan and Serbia held bilateral military cooperation talks, Azernews reports.

At the meeting held at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defence, the current situation and development prospects of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia were discussed, and views were exchanged on topics of mutual interest.

At the end of the meeting, the Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan between the Defence Ministries of Azerbaijan and Serbia for 2024 was signed.

