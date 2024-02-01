Red Sea catastrophe reveals EU energy vulnerability

(MENAFN) The recent surge in global diesel prices to a nearly three-month high has raised concerns about the resilience of European Union (EU) economies, according to a report by the Financial Times on Wednesday. The spike in prices, attributed to shipping disruptions in the Red Sea, is threatening to impact both consumers and vital supply chains from Asia to the European Union, one of the world's leading importers of refined petroleum products.



Gasoil futures, serving as the global benchmark for diesel prices, have experienced a remarkable 15 percent increase in just over a month, reaching USD845 per metric ton, as reported by the FT, citing trading data. The European Union, heavily reliant on imports from Asia and the United States since the imposition of Western sanctions on Russian crude and refined products in 2022, now faces challenges due to many tankers avoiding the Red Sea route.



The diversion of shipping routes has resulted in increased costs for transporting diesel from Asia to the European Union. Freight and insurance rates have surged, and vessels are now taking longer routes around the Cape of Good Hope in Africa. This shift in transportation dynamics is impacting the affordability and availability of diesel for European Union consumers.



Adding to the complexities, refinery maintenance in the United States is poised to further reduce supplies across the Atlantic. This factor is expected to drive both futures and retail prices higher, prompting experts to caution about the potential economic repercussions for the European Union.



Natalia Losada, an oil products analyst at Energy Aspects, emphasized the significance of the disruptions in the Red Sea, stating, "This will leave Europe more reliant on east-of-Suez barrels, and that's why the disruptions to shipping in the Red Sea will have a huge effect." Losada predicts tighter European diesel balances in the coming months, leading to upward pressure on time spreads and retail prices.



As the European Union navigates through this challenging energy landscape, the article delves into the intricate web of factors contributing to the rise in diesel prices, the consequences of shifting global shipping routes, and the potential economic implications for European nations.





