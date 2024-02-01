520 Killed In Six-Month Violent Attacks In Myanmar

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) YANGON, Feb 1 (NNN-MNA) – A total of 520 people have been killed in violent attacks in Myanmar, in nearly six months from Aug 1 last year, to Jan 29 this year, it was reported today.

The victims included three Buddhist monks, 438 civilians and 79 civil servants, the media report said.

During the period, 11 electric and communications towers, 97 bridges and toll gate buildings, six healthcare buildings, 13 schools and educational buildings were also damaged in the attacks, it said.

The People's Defence Force (PDF) has reportedly carried out the attacks across the country.

Starting from Feb 1, 2021, when Myanmar declared a state of emergency, to Jan 29 this year, a total of 6,880 people have been killed in violent attacks across the country, the media report added.– NNN-MNA

