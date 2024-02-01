Gaza Health Ministry Warns Of Massive Deaths In Hospitals: Palestinian Death Toll Has Risen To 26,900, As Of Yesterday

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Feb 1 (NNN-WAFA) – The Gaza Health Ministry warned yesterday, against potential massive deaths of people injured in Israeli strikes, and waiting for assistance at hospitals in the Khan Younis city, south Gaza.

The catastrophic situation in hospitals of Khan Younis threatens the lives of many wounded people, due to the lack of medical facilities and the continued siege by the Israeli forces of hospitals, the ministry said in a statement.

Food has run out at the Nasser Medical Complex and the Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis, as Israel bears full responsibility, it said.

The ministry urged the International Committee of the Red Cross and UN agencies to“protect hospitals in Khan Younis and protect those present in them, and provide food and urgent needs.”

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 26,900, with 65,949 others wounded, since Oct 7, 2023, according to the statement.– NNN-WAFA

