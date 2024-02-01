Arab Parliament Touts Palestinian Women As Icon Of Struggle, Sacrifice

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- President of the Arab Parliament Adel Al-Asoomi on Thursday spoke highly of Palestinian women as an "icon of struggle and sacrifice", in defense of their homeland.

In a press statement marking Arab Women's Day, Al-Asoomi called on the international community to muster efforts to save women in Gaza, saying that Palestinian women are living in tough and tragic conditions, including systematic violence, killing, starvation, displacement and siege by Israeli occupation forces.

He underlined the significant role of Arab women in societal development, saying that they have taken up high-level positions in all domains.

However, Al-Asoomi stressed that pieces of legislation should be adopted in order to enable Arab women to deliver their message and vital role and to safeguard their rights amid a world swarming with hard challenges.

In this context, he boasted that the Arab Parliament had adopted an Arab document of women's rights as a sign of gratitude and appreciation to Arab women. (end)

