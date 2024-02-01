               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Top Kuwait Lawmaker Receives Anti-Corruption Body's Report


2/1/2024 5:10:22 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Sadoun received on Thursday Head of Kuwait Anticorruption Authority (Nazaha) Abdulaziz Al-Ibrahim.
During the reception, Al-Ibrahim handed the top lawmaker a copy of Nazaha's semi-annual report. (end)
