Top Kuwait Lawmaker Receives Anti-Corruption Body's Report

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Sadoun received on Thursday Head of Kuwait Anticorruption Authority (Nazaha) Abdulaziz Al-Ibrahim. During the reception, Al-Ibrahim handed the top lawmaker a copy of Nazaha's semi-annual report. (end) aa

