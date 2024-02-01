Fifteen Indians given death verdicts due to political murdering

(MENAFN) A court in the southern Indian state of Kerala has issued death sentences to 15 individuals involved in the murder of senior politician Ranjith Sreenivasan, a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sreenivasan, a lawyer, was brutally killed in front of his family in Alappuzha on December 19, 2021. The convicted individuals are associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political arm, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). The PFI was banned by the Indian government in 2022 for alleged involvement in "terror-related activities."



The court found twelve of the accused guilty under Section 302 (murder) along with Section 149 (unlawful assembly offense) of the Indian Penal Code, while the remaining three were convicted under Section 302 with Section 120B (criminal conspiracy). Reports indicate that the prosecution presented evidence of a "hit list" created by SDPI-PFI activists, with Sreenivasan's name at the top. Sreenivasan, who held key positions in the BJP, faced opposition in a state traditionally dominated by Communist parties, where the ruling party has struggled to gain representation in the assembly.





