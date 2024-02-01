India continues to be keen on protection collaboration with Russia

(MENAFN) Amidst recent speculation suggesting a shift in India's defense alliances, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, Andrey Rudenko, has affirmed that New Delhi remains keen on defense cooperation with Moscow. Addressing a Reuters report that hints at India distancing itself from Russia in military procurements, Rudenko dismissed the claims, emphasizing that India continues to express interest in collaboration, including the defense sector.



The Reuters report, relying on anonymous sources within the Indian government and think tanks, suggests a slow pivot of India towards Western nations as part of efforts by Washington to reduce its traditional reliance on Russia. However, Rudenko expressed confidence in the enduring partnership between Russia and India, highlighting their mutual interest in sustaining cooperation.



While one expert, Nandan Unnikrishnan of the Observer Research Foundation, was cited by Reuters suggesting a reluctance for major military deals between Moscow and New Delhi, he later clarified to TASS that he disagreed with the conclusion drawn by the report. Rudenko echoed this sentiment, expressing certainty that the Russian-Indian defense partnership will persist for decades.



The future trajectory of defense collaboration, Rudenko noted, will hinge on the adaptability of Russian weaponry manufacturers to integrate into India's expanding "Make in India" program.



This initiative aims to boost the share of locally developed and manufactured defense systems, indicating a potential avenue for sustained cooperation between the two nations.





