Myanmar Junta In A Make-Or-Break Rakhine Fight

(MENAFN- Asia Times) As the tempo of conflict in Myanmar's northeast slows after months of dramatic insurgent advances, the civil war's center of gravity has shifted decisively to the western seaboard state of Rakhine.

In the wake of the third anniversary of the disastrous military coup of February 1, 2021, that set Myanmar on the path to popular revolt, the second half of the current dry season through until the onset of the monsoon in May will almost certainly see a sharp and perhaps decisive escalation of hostilities in the state.

The ethno-nationalist Arakan Army (AA) – a member of the tripartite Brotherhood Alliance that overran wide swathes of Shan state in November and December – appears poised for a bold, all-out campaign in its home state aimed at replicating the sweeping successes achieved in the northeast and ejecting junta regime forces from Rakhine.

The AA returned to fighting in mid-November 2023 after agreeing to a Rakhine state ceasefire in November 2020, just months before the coup.

The stakes could hardly be higher. If in the coming weeks the AA succeeds in building on recent military momentum and wresting control over a vitally important state located between the Bay of Bengal and the Myanmar heartland, it would effectively present the military's State Administration Council (SAC) regime with a defeat on a scale that in broad strategic terms would mean the war has been lost.

Scattered hostilities across the national heartland might well continue for some months but the loss of Rakhine would confront the Naypyidaw regime either with inevitable and accelerating collapse or an even more rapid implosion.

If, on the other hand, the Myanmar Army can succeed in battling the AA to a standstill before the onset of the rains, the resulting pause will have important military and diplomatic repercussions by throwing a lifeline to a drowning regime and potentially ensuring its survival into 2025.

The struggle for Rakhine will require the military's holding onto key urban centers and with the support of aviation, artillery and, importantly, naval assets, inflicting prohibitively high casualties on the insurgents as it did in an earlier round of hostilities in 2019 and 2020.

Insurgents with a cause

Led by Twan Mrat Naing, 45, a powerfully charismatic leader who in many respects personifies a generation of revolutionary youth, the AA enters the campaign with some telling advantages, not least the momentum of victory in the north and its impact on morale.

Having enjoyed widespread popular support since it began infiltrating Rakhine from its northern training bases in the 2014-2016 period, the Rakhine rebels benefited immensely from a three-year ceasefire agreed with the military between November 2020 and November 2023.

The pause in conflict saw the insurgents' political wing, the United League of Arakan (ULA), make major strides in consolidating control over rural areas and establishing parallel administrative structures.

At the same time, the group's armed wing used the hiatus to recruit, train and reorganize its battle-tested but depleted forces. With the exception of the northeastern-based United Wa State Army – which remains in a ceasefire pact with the SAC regime – and its own ally and mentor the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), the AA arguably ranks today as the best organized and most effective insurgent force in the country.

Myanmar's insurgent Arakan Army is girding for a fight after three years of ceasefire. Photo: Twitter