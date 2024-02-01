India gears up for substantial expansion of its crude refining capacity

(MENAFN) In response to its escalating fuel requirements, India is gearing up for a substantial expansion of its crude refining capacity, aiming to boost the production of key transport fuels like gasoline and diesel. As the world's third-largest crude oil importer, India plans to increase processing capacity by more than 20 percent over the next five years, marking a significant development that could represent the final refining boom globally. According to Rameswar Teli, India's junior oil minister, the country aims to raise crude processing capacity by 56 million tons annually, equivalent to approximately 1.12 million barrels per day (bpd) each year until 2028. The estimated cost for this ambitious expansion is around USD60 billion, as projected by Rystad Energy.



This initiative comes as a rare positive development for the global refining industry, which has witnessed decline in the United States and Europe, coupled with China's refining sector adapting to green goals set by Beijing. India's strategic move aligns with its long-term plan to enhance refining capacity and positions the country to potentially surpass China as the primary driver of incremental oil demand. The planned expansions are strategically concentrated in regions experiencing substantial demand growth. Giovanni Serio, Head of Research at Vitol Group, emphasized that India's trajectory indicates a consistent trend of growth, with an estimated increase of over 200,000 barrels per day in the next four to five years. As India propels its refining capabilities, the nation is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future dynamics of the global oil industry.





