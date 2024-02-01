(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The California Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband or dad is a Career Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Southern California, please call Los Angeles based attorney Andy Waters of Waters and Kraus at 866-714-6466. Andy Waters is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he has been assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure for decades and he gets amazing compensation results for his clients.

"The reason we mention a Career Navy Veteran with mesothelioma is because they might have had so much exposure to asbestos on navy ships, submarines or at shipyards. This asbestos exposure might have gone on for decades. If your dad or husband is a Career Navy Veteran in San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside or Ventura Counties and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma please go to the front of the compensation line and call attorney Andy Waters of Waters & Kraus at 866-714-6466. Andy Waters is the first attorney a person like this should call."

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere else in California.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in California or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

Important Note:“If your loved one died from confirmed mesothelioma in California or any other state within the last two years and the compensation process was never begun because of COVID or other reasons-please call us at 866-714-6466.”

If a person with mesothelioma anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations."

