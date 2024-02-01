Ketogenic Diet Food Market Report By Size, Share, Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rising public knowledge of the keto diet as a viable weight-loss method is also boosting market expansion.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Ketogenic Diet Food Market ," The ketogenic diet food market was valued at $8.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

One of the main factors fueling the market expansion is the rising incidence of a number of diseases, including obesity, cardiovascular disorders (CVD), and metabolic syndromes., Rising public knowledge of the keto diet as a viable weight-loss method is also boosting market expansion. In addition, the rising popularity of ketogenic beverages and different ready-to-eat foods, like iced tea, bulletproof coffee, and keto hot chocolate, is positively impacting the market expansion. The expansion of online retail channels that offer a wide range of product options, rise in consumer spending power, and manufacture of plant-based protein snacks and beverages for the vegetarian and vegan community are all expected to further fuel the ketogenic diet food market growth.

The ketogenic diet is an extreme weight loss strategy with detrimental effects on human health and high production costs are likely to act as a market barrier for the development of ketogenic diet foods during the forecast period. Recalls of specific products are expected to provide the greatest impediment to the ketogenic diet food market size expansion.

The ketogenic diet food market is segmented into type, distribution channel, and region. By type, it is segregated into supplements, beverages, snacks, and dairy. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is categorized into online and offline (hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, and others). On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Russia, Netherlands, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Rest of LAMEA).

Nevertheless, the global Keto diet products market is expanding quickly, creating profitable prospects for both, established and new industry players. Manufacturers are heavily investing in R&D to broaden their product portfolio and enhance their position in the market for keto diet products as a result of the ongoing shift toward organic and healthy diet trends. The quick growth of e-commerce has created numerous opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses to sell their goods globally.

According to the ketogenic diet food market trends, on the basis of type, the supplement segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $4,038 in 2021, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. With a share of more than 48.3% in 2021, the supplement market became the largest product segment. As there is such a large variety of products on the market, thus supplement segment is expected to hold its share during the forecasted period. Powder, capsules, and oil are the three main types of supplements. Without making many adjustments to a typical diet, these supplements help to meet nutritional requirements.

According to the distribution channel, the online segment was the significant contributor to the market in 2021 and is estimated to reach $2,943.0 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The online sales channel is widely accepted by consumers in the developed countries of North America and Europe, due to the rise in the adoption of mobile phones and the rise in penetration of the internet. Ketogenic diet food can be conveniently sold through online sales channels. Rigorous online marketing supplemented with huge options, availability of detailed information, discount & free home delivery offered by various e-commerce platforms has increased the popularity of cat food products through this sales channel in recent years. Thus above factors are likely to increase the ketogenic diet food market demand during the forecast period.

According to the ketogenic diet food market opportunities, region-wise, Asia-Pacific garnered the significant ketogenic diet food market share in 2021 and growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031, the Asia-Pacific area is predicted to have the fastest growth rate. The long-term potential for the ketogenic diet food sector is presented by the rising prevalence of overweight people in a number of Asia-Pacific nations, including China and India. These market developments are expected to increase interest in the ketogenic diet.

The major players operating in the ketogenic diet food industry focus on key market strategies, such as mergers, product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. Some of the key players in the ketogenic diet market include, Ample Foods, Danone SA, Nestle SA, Prüvit Venture, Keto and company, Zenwise Health, Perfect Keto, Know Brainer Foods, Bulletproof 360 Inc., and Ancient Nutrition.

Key finding of the study:

By type, the snacks segment was the significant revenue contributor to the market with $1,282.0 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,691.0 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.8%.

By distribution channel, the offline segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $6,841.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $11,594.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.6%.

Region-wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $3,562.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6,105.7 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.7%.

