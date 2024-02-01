UP CM Terms Interim Budget As A Vision For 'Developed India'

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 1 (IANS) Lauding the interim union budget, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the financial statement is a vision for a 'Developed India' and the roadmap to make 'New India' the growth engine of the world.
He conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying: "It is a public welfare budget that paves the way for making the country a five trillion-dollar economy.
