Apptech Drives Licensing Revenues As Patent Licensee Paytome.Co Elevates Financial Technology Landscape With Plaid Integration

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (Nasdaq: APCX) (“AppTech” or the“Company”), a pioneering Fintech company powering frictionless commerce, today announced the Company's licensee PayToMe , an award-winning Digital Payment Platform, has successfully collaborated and integrated Plaid's technology into their platform, marking a significant advancement in AppTech's intellectual property and licensing business. This milestone enhances PayToMe's offerings, including secure financial data access, extensive network coverage, and intuitive user interface, aligning with AppTech's commitment to fostering Fintech innovation.



Luke D'Angelo, Chairman & CEO of AppTech, commented, "This partnership is a testament to AppTech's foresight in patent licensing and our commitment to driving progress in Fintech. PayToMe's success with Plaid integration is a clear indicator of our strategy's effectiveness. As a 7.5% stakeholder in PayToMe, AppTech is building value through ownership while generating growing recurring high-margin licensing revenues as PayToMe expands its business."

Leveraging Plaid's innovative open finance API data connectivity solution, enables PayToMe users to connect their accounts securely with over 7,000 apps and services, covering more than 12,000 financial institutions in the US, Canada, UK, and Europe.

This integration is particularly impactful for the current user base of 100,000 through strategic global partners and is vital to meet the growing demands of the global eCommerce, travel, and hospitality sectors. By leveraging Plaid's technology, PayToMe significantly elevates its capabilities, offering a more seamless, secure, and efficient user experience.

Furthermore, the integration with Plaid's API underscores a shift in the Fintech industry towards more open and interconnected financial ecosystems. This trend emphasizes user empowerment, offering greater control and transparency over financial data. The collaboration showcases how API-driven solutions are pivotal in delivering robust, secure financial services that cater to diverse needs across various sectors, enhancing the overall user experience in the digital financial landscape.

Mike Ulker, CEO of PayToMe, added, "With over 100,000 clients, integrating Plaid's technology and collaborating with Plaid has dramatically enhanced our platform's capabilities. We're now better equipped to serve our global customers with even more efficient and secure financial services."

AppTech's robust IP is comprised of two patent portfolios that incorporate core mobile payment and geolocation-triggered eCommerce to deliver experiences that focus on frictionless use cases and end-users' desire for payment transaction simplicity, control, and comfort. Four of its patents are licensed to PayToMe in the fields of computer to mobile two-way chat systems and methods; mobile-to-mobile payment systems and methods; systems and methods for delivering web content to mobile devices; and mobile commerce frameworks.

About PayToMe

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, PayToMe is an award-winning Fintech platform offering integrated digital financial services and solutions across all channels. Its mission is to streamline, simplify, digitize, and automate back-office financial processes while transforming digital payments through an all-in-one Fintech platform. With comprehensive offerings such as Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS), PayFac-as-a-Service (Pay-Fac), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), PayToMe empowers businesses to provide seamless payment experiences and expand revenue generation opportunities. To learn more about PayToMe and explore its full range of services, please visit .

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech (NASDAQ: APCX) is a leading Specialty Payments company providing licensable and patent-backed innovative solutions for secure and scalable financial transactions. With a focus on providing custom eco-solutions, AppTech collaborates with emerging technologies to empower businesses and consumers in the rapidly evolving digital payments landscape. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

