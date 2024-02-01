Luxury Cosmetics Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.6% Through 2026, Reaching US$ 81,247.6 Million

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Luxury Cosmetics Market

Europe accounted for about 33% of the global luxury cosmetics industry by share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9%.

- Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global luxury cosmetics market size was valued at $52,748.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $81,247.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Luxury Cosmetics Market by Type, Product Type, End User, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Request Sample Copy of Report:

The demand for luxury cosmetic products is on the rise across the globe. The market players have adopted key developmental strategies such as product launch and acquisitions to mark their presence in the luxury cosmetics market. They have introduced new product innovations through extensive R&D to boost the demand for luxury cosmetics. In addition, in recent times, the growing organic cosmetic products sector has contributed toward the growth of the overall luxury cosmetics market.

Luxury cosmetics refer to the cosmetic products, which are used to cleanse the skin. They are manufactured using premium quality and organic ingredients, which are priced at a higher end as compared to consumer cosmetic products. Luxury cosmetics are primarily divided into skincare, haircare, makeup products, and fragrances, which are manufactured using premium quality ingredients and sold largely through specialty stores and e-commerce.

The organic products segment in the luxury cosmetic market is anticipated to exhibit the highest market share during the forecast period. The global rise in health consciousness among individuals boosts the demand for organic and natural cosmetic products in various countries across the globe. The global luxury cosmetics market is primarily driven by rise in consumer demand for products manufactured using naturally derived ingredients as compared to synthetic.

In addition, the increase in use of e-commerce (brand) websites to purchase luxury products, which are not available in the home country further propels the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in disposable income in the developing nations has majorly influenced the cosmetics consumption pattern among individuals in those regions. In addition, the rise in awareness among consumers regarding halal cosmetics has to a great extent prompted the market's growth worldwide.

Complete Report is Available:

According to global luxury cosmetics market analysis, the market is segmented based on type, product type, end user, distribution channel, and region. By type, it comprises organic and conventional products. Based on product type, it is classified into skincare, haircare, makeup and fragrances. By end user, it is bifurcated into male and female. By distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarket/hypermarket, e-commerce, specialty/monobrand stores, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Trends and Expansion in the Luxury Cosmetics Industry:

○ Digital Transformation: Luxury cosmetic brands have increasingly embraced digital platforms for marketing, sales, and customer engagement. E-commerce, social media, and augmented reality (AR) applications allow customers to explore products virtually, enhancing the online shopping experience.

○ Sustainability and Ethical Practices: Consumers, including those in the luxury segment, have become more conscious of sustainability and ethical practices. Luxury cosmetic brands are incorporating eco-friendly packaging, cruelty-free formulations, and sustainable sourcing of ingredients to align with the growing demand for ethical and sustainable products.

○ Personalization and Customization: Luxury cosmetic brands are leveraging technology to offer personalized and customized products. This includes personalized skincare routines based on individual needs, custom-blended foundations, and even personalized packaging.

○ Innovation in Ingredients: Continued innovation in the formulation of cosmetic products, with a focus on high-quality, effective, and unique ingredients, is a key trend. This includes the use of advanced skincare ingredients, botanical extracts, and cutting-edge technologies.

○ Wellness and Holistic Beauty: The luxury cosmetics industry has been incorporating wellness and holistic beauty trends. Brands are offering products that promote not just external beauty but also overall well-being, with a focus on mental health and self-care.

Some of the major players in the global luxury cosmetics industry analyzed in this report include:

. L'Oréal

. Shiseido Company

. Limited

. Christian Dior

. Puig

. Coty Inc.

. Kao Corporation

. Revlon Inc.

. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

. Oriflame Cosmetics AG

. KOSÉ Corporation.

Enquire More About this Report:

Key Findings of the Luxury Cosmetics Market:

. Based on product type, the skincare segment accounted for the highest share of luxury cosmetics market in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.30% and makeup segment growing fastest with a CAGR of 6.10% between 2019 and 2026.

. Based on type, the conventional segment accounted for about 75% of the global luxury cosmetics market in 2018. However, the organic segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.60% during the forecast period.

. Based on end user, the women segment is accounted for the highest share in luxury cosmetics market in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% and men segment growing fastest with a CAGR of 6.60% between 2019 to 2026.

. Based on distribution channel, the specialty store segment accounted for about 75% of the global luxury cosmetics market share in 2018. However, the e-commerce segment is expected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period.

Reasons to buy Luxury Cosmetics Market Report:

. Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

. Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

. Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

. Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

. Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.

. Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

. Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

. Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

. Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.



Read More Trending "AMR Exclusive Insights:

○ Lipstick Market is expected to reach $12.5 billion by 2026

○ Cosmetics Face Serum Market Will Show An Increase Of By 2027, Report

○ Cosmetic Serum Market by Manufacturer, Region, Type and Application Forecast to 2030



○ Brow Gel Market is estimated to reach $431.7 million by 2031



○ Halal Cosmetics Market is projected to reach $144,816.10 million by 2031



○ Hair Shampoo Market is projected to reach $44,378.8 million by 2030





David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research