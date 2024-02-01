Aarav Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership With Ideagen Lucidity To Enhance Smart City Offerings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aarav Solutions & Ideagen Lucidity Partnership

UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- [New Jersey] – Aarav Solutions , a global leader in product engineering and IT consulting, is excited to announce a new partnership with Ideagen Lucidity , a provider of Health, Safety, Environment, and Quality (HSEQ) management software that helps businesses digitise and manage their workplace health, safety, quality, compliance and business processes. This collaboration marks a significant step in Aarav Solutions' commitment to empowering digital transformation across various sectors, with a special focus on Smart City initiatives.Using over 20 years of first-hand knowledge of their client's health and safety challenges, Lucidity built a software solution to serve the real-life experience and needs of safety professionals. In October 2023, Lucidity joined Ideagen – a name trusted globally to deliver world-class innovative regulatory and compliance software, to become Ideagen Lucidity. The modular framework of their software helps businesses streamline their health and safety compliance while providing management teams with a comprehensive view of their on-site, contractor, and remote workers. It also gives them access to critical business data to ensure the safety of their people.Aarav Solutions, with its diverse clientele spanning Telecommunications, Banking & Finance, Government, and Power and Utilities, brings its expertise in digital transformation to this partnership. The core value of Aarav Solutions lies in building sustainable growth for stakeholders, including customers, partners, and employees. This collaboration with Ideagen Lucidity will enhance Aarav's Smart City offerings, focusing on Government, Energy & Utilities, and Property & Facilities Management domains."In our exciting partnership with Ideagen Lucidity, Aarav Solutions is poised to elevate occupational health and safety standards in industries across the US and UK." said Raj Darji, Founder & CEO, Aarav Solutions. "Leveraging our global delivery model, we aim to bring groundbreaking value to high-risk sectors, ensuring safety and compliance are seamlessly integrated into our clients' operations.""We are thrilled to partner with Ideagen Lucidity," said Sriram Ramakrishnan, CTO at Aarav Solutions. "Their expertise in HSEQ software, combined with our experience in digital transformation, will allow us to provide comprehensive solutions for Smart City initiatives. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to innovation and service excellence.”"Ideagen Lucidity is excited to join forces with Aarav Solutions, a global leader in digital transformation." said Dan Sultana - Director of Partnerships at Ideagen Lucidity. "Our modular HSEQ management software, coupled with Aarav's expertise, will enable businesses to prioritize the safety of their employees while driving digital innovation.”This partnership is poised to create real-world impact, offering cutting-edge solutions to today's HSEQ professionals and contributing significantly to the evolving needs of the Smart City sector. Companies in the Government, Energy & Utilities, and Property & Facilities Management sectors looking to leverage these advanced solutions are encouraged to contact Aarav Solutions to explore how this partnership can benefit their operations.About Aarav SolutionsWith offices and operations strategically located in the USA, Canada, the UK, Singapore, and India, Aarav Solutions is well-positioned to offer specialized IT consulting and digital transformation services on a global scale. The organization serves a wide-ranging and diverse client base, which includes industries such as Telecommunications, Banking and finance, Government, Power, and Utilities, among various other B2B segments.About Ideagen LucidityIdeagen Lucidity is a company that provides Health, Safety, Environment, and Quality (HSEQ) software. It was established in Melbourne, Australia in 2004 and was acquired by Ideagen in 2023. They serve over 240+ clients across Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom who operate in high-risk industries such as construction, mining, manufacturing, government, agriculture, energy, utilities, and waste management.

Marketing

Aarav Solutions

+1 732-476-5416

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

What is Lucidity all about? Watch the video here