Uplers Releases India Salary Guide 2024 For Global Companies To Hire Top Tech Indian Remote Talents

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Uplers is a hiring platform that helps tech and digital companies hire pre-vetted talents from India."Did you know that 41.2% of hiring managers struggle to find and retain the right talent?"A significant factor contributing to this challenge is salary issues.One hiring manager expressed, 'Determining the right pay for talent, especially when hiring remotely from India, has always been a challenge for me.'Keeping this in mind, Uplers released India Salary Guide 2024 to help global employers get accurate information about salaries, perks, benefits, and the latest hiring trends in India.What's in the Salary Guide for 2024?1. Insights into factors affecting hiring and criteria for top talent in 20242. Understanding what influences salaries when hiring from places like India3. Knowing how salary increases vary among executive positions and job functions4. Recognizing patterns in salary increases for different management levels and job roles.How will the Uplers Salary Guide 2024 help you?For global employers looking to hire talents from India, getting the right salary data has been a challenge. As a hiring platform, Uplers talks to 100+ companies every month, helping them find Indian talents. Understanding the importance of accurate salary data, we want to be your main source of valuable information.Our guide covers 50+ positions in tech and digital roles, offering insights into competitive compensation packages to make your hiring process smooth. To ensure you hire the right fit at fair compensation, here is the recent Salary report 2024 given below!About UplersUplers is a platform that helps global companies worldwide quickly find and hire skilled talents from India. They make the hiring process 10X faster and save businesses 40% on costs. With their expertise, they make sure the whole hiring experience is easy and reliable by finding the right people without any guesswork.Media Contact Information:

Nayantika Srivastava

Uplers Solutions Private Limited

...

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn