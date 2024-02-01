Savji Dholakia Of Hari Krishna Group Hailed India's Best Philanthropic Business Leader

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Himmat Kaka and Hitarth receiving the Corporate Leadership Awards 2024

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 31 January 2024 - Mumbai, India – Savji Dholakia, Chairman and one of the founders of Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd., is announced as“India's Best Philanthropic Business Leader” during the Corporate Leadership Awards 2024.

The said award is entrusted to the“Lake Maker of India” for his“extraordinary contributions to the field of diamond industry and [his] relentless pursuit of excellence in leadership”, the official communication wrote.

In their invitation for Padma Shri Savji Dholakia to accept the award, the award-giving body expressed,“Your visionary leadership at Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd has not only propelled the company to the forefront of India's diamond industry but has also made a significant impact on sustainable development, a feat that resonates deeply with both the industry and the community at large. Under your leadership and guidance, Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd has transformed into one of India's leading and fastest-growing diamond manufacturing companies. This transformation is a testament to your strategic foresight, dedication, and unwavering commitment to excellence.”

The awarding ceremony on 31st January took place at ITC Grand Central, Parel, Mumbai, and was graced by India's prominent and respected personalities, including scientist Padma Vibhushan Dr. Raghunath Mashelkar, Mrs. Neerja Birla, and Mr. Harshavardhan Neotia.

The rigorous process of evaluation that led to the selection was panelled by an esteemed jury board composed of distinguished and established industry leaders in the field of business and the corporate world in the country. Accordingly, the decision to bestow this honour to Savji Dholakia was unanimously agreed upon by esteemed high-profiled panellists who carefully reviewed the accomplishments of the man behind HK Group and Dholakia Foundation's philanthropic accomplishments. These include massive afforestation efforts and lake rejuvenation, among many others.

“Your life's work transcends the boundaries of business, serving as a guiding light for ethical leadership and philanthropy. We are profoundly grateful for your contributions and are inspired by your dedication to making a difference in the lives of others”, Alok Ranjan Tiwari, CEO & Executive Director, wrote in his invitation.

“The goodness in life will be multiplied in hundred folds if you share it with others and do good to them too. It doesn't require rich resources, but simply being a good inspiration to others is more than enough”, remarked Savji, now“India's Best Philanthropic Business Leader”.

The prestigious award-giving event is organised by Eternal Corporate Media Pvt. Ltd., with several business giants and knowledge partners. Corporate Leadership Awards is“an exclusive initiative to celebrate and recognise exceptional leadership within the corporate landscape.”

To recall, during their annual gathering, Savji Dholakia was also recently awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by Rotary International.

Since he started his philanthropic journey, Savji has been more visible, giving motivational speeches in public forums, academe and institutions – inspiring other leaders and younger generations to pursue greatness in business and philanthropy and wherever they find passion. In his own digital media channels, he is expected to launch his most awaited reelcast (video podcast) dubbed as the“Kitchen Cabinet”, where he will share his sought-after nuggets of wisdom and food for thoughts.

More about Savji Dholakia:

