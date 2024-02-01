High Power Microwave Directed Energy Weapons Market To Achieve Exponential Growth $5 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

High Power Microwave Directed Energy Weapons Market

As technology advances, the government is working toward the design of accurate, reliable, effective, high range and precision-directed energy weapons.

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- High Power Microwave Directed Energy Weapons Market by Type (Pulsed-Wave High Power Microwave, and Continuous-Wave High Power Microwave), Platform (Airborne, Naval, and Ground-based), and End-user (Army, Navy, and Airforce): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global high-power microwave directed energy weapons industry generated $1.27 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $5.01 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 15.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample Pages Now:

This growth is attributed to higher oil revenue, which is influencing regional governments to allocate more spending on arms. The total defense expenditure for the MENA region is estimated to reach $238.2 billion in 2023. This is an increase from $230.6 billion in 2022. Higher defense budgets provide more resources for research and development in advanced technologies, including directed energy weapons such as high-power microwave systems. Therefore, the increase in the funding for R&D can accelerate the development and improvement of HPM technologies and drive the growth of the high power microwave directed energy weapons industry.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global high-power microwave directed energy weapons market is driven by factors such as increase in demand for directed energy weapons to achieve precise targeting and reduced collateral damage, rise in security threats posed by terrorist organizations, and surge in the defense budget. However, technological limitations, and ethical and health concerns hamper the growth of the market . On the contrary, technological advancements and continuous research, and integration of directed energy weapons with conventional weapons are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the high-power microwave directed energy weapons market during the forecast period.

Procure Complete Research Report Now:

The continuous wave high power microwave weapons emit microwave energy in an uninterrupted and constant manner, without the presence of pulses. Unlike systems utilizing pulsed waves that release energy in brief bursts, continuous-wave systems produce a consistent and sustained beam of microwave radiation. These systems are applied in electronic warfare scenarios, where the objective is to target and interfere with electronic systems such as communication devices, sensors, or other electronic components.

The integration of directed energy weapons (DEWs) with conventional weaponry transforms modern warfare and defense mechanisms. Directed energy weapons encompass cutting-edge technologies such as high-power microwaves that focus energy onto a target, either causing direct damage or disrupting its operation. DEWs provide precision and accuracy during targeting. These weapons are able to swiftly and precisely engage distant targets without the necessity for projectiles to traverse through the air, thereby minimizing the risk of collateral damage and safeguarding non-combatants and civilian structures.

Prominent Market Players

Boeing, Rheinmetall AG, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Leidos, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Epirus, Inc., Thales Group

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global high-power microwave directed energy weapons market. These players have adopted various strategies such contract, product launch, product development, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the high-power microwave directed energy weapons market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as there is rise in collaborations between the defense sector and manufacturers to develop advanced, high-efficiency high power microwave weapons . However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise in the investment in technological advancements in defense and military domains in various countries of the region.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

-> By type, the pulsed-wave high power microwave segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

-> By platform, the naval segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

-> By end-user, the navy segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Research Department Explosive (RDX) Market -

Military Simulation and Training Market -

Military aircraft communication avionics Market -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

email us here

+1 800-792-5285

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn