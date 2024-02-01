Liverpool secures commanding 4-1 win against Chelsea in Premier League

(MENAFN) In a Wednesday English Premier League fixture, Liverpool secured a commanding 4-1 victory over mid-table Chelsea, thereby restoring their five-point lead over title contenders Manchester City and Arsenal.



The match, held at Anfield Stadium, witnessed Diogo Jota opening the scoring for Liverpool in the 23rd minute, assisted by Conor Bradley, the 20-year-old Liverpool right back. Bradley himself doubled the lead with a low shot six minutes before halftime.



Although Liverpool missed a penalty when Darwin Nunez struck the post, they extended their lead to three goals in the 65th minute, courtesy of Hungarian star Dominik Szoboszlai's header from Bradley's cross, marking Bradley's second assist of the match.



Chelsea managed to narrow the deficit to two goals in the 71st minute, with Christopher Nkunku scoring a solo-effort goal. However, Liverpool sealed their victory with Luis Diaz's close-range finish in the 79th minute.



With this win, Liverpool bolstered their points tally to 51 from 22 matches. Manchester City and Arsenal, placed second and third respectively, each with 46 points and a game in hand, continue to trail behind.



The upcoming match between Liverpool and Arsenal at London's Emirates Stadium on Sunday promises to be pivotal in the title race. Meanwhile, Manchester City, who secured a 3-1 victory against Burnley at home, are set to face Brentford in an away fixture on Monday.



In other league action, Tottenham Hotspur clinched a 3-2 victory against Brentford in London, propelling them to fourth position with 43 points. Spurs aim to capitalize on potential slip-ups by Manchester City and Arsenal in the forthcoming matchday as they gear up to visit Everton on Saturday.

