EU leaders convene in Brussels to address Ukraine conflict, financial framework

(MENAFN) On Thursday, EU leaders are convening in Brussels for a special European Council meeting aimed at addressing “pressing issues,” notably the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the Multiannual Financial Framework among other key topics on the agenda.



In a letter dated Wednesday, European Council President Charles Michel extended invitations to the leaders, urging them to engage in discussions regarding "some of the most pressing issues affecting us."



"Securing agreement is vital for our credibility - and not least for our commitment to provide steadfast support to Ukraine," Michel stated.



Prior to the meeting, Alexander De Croo, Premier of Belgium, whose nation recently assumed the rotating presidency of the Council, emphasized the breadth of topics up for discussion, noting that there are "a lot of things" on the table.



Additionally, he addressed the growing number of farmers' protests across EU capitals, acknowledging the legitimacy of their concerns and highlighting the importance of addressing this issue during the discussions.



"I am confident that this time again, we will find a way to be able to come to an agreement," stated De Croo. In December, the leaders encountered difficulties reaching a consensus on a 50 billion euro (USD54.6 billion) financial aid package for Kyiv, primarily due to opposition from Hungary.

