QCB Maintains Current Interest Rates

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has conducted an assessment of the current monetary requirements of the State of Qatar and has decided to maintain the current interest rates for the QCB Deposit Rate, QCB Lending Rate, and QCB Repo Rate.

In a post on X, QCB said that it will continue to assess the appropriate monetary policy, taking into account all the factors that may impact financial stability, and will periodically review its monetary policy as needed to address changes in economic requirements. QCB will continue with the current interest rates as follows: QCB Deposit Interest Rate QCBDR (5.75 percent), QCB Lending Interest Rate QCBLR (6.25 percent) and QCB Repo Rate QCBRR (6.00 percent).