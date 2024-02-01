KPMG In Qatar Named 'Best Digital Transformation Corporate Advisory Firm'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a significant acknowledgment of its excellence in digital transformation services, KPMG in Qatar has received the 'Best Digital Transformation Corporate Advisory Firm' award at the International Finance Awards 2023.

The grand ceremony, held in Dubai, celebrated the firm's outstanding achievements in the field.

The International Finance Awards, honors excellence in the financial industry, focusing on talent, leadership, and international market presence.

Winners are chosen based on a review of their nominations and historical accomplishments, culminating in an illustrious gala event that recognises industry leaders.

“We are thrilled to receive this achievement at the International Finance Awards 2023, which reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation, and impactful partnerships.” said Ahmed Abu Sharkh, Country Senior Partner at KPMG in Qatar.

“Our team's efforts in integrating advanced digital technologies into our advisory services have been key to our success, and this recognition reaffirms our commitment to excellence.”

KPMG in Qatar has been at the forefront of digital transformation, offering services that encompass artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cloud computing solutions.

These services are designed to meet the evolving needs of clients, enabling them to thrive in the digital age, and to drive positive change and contribute to the advancement of Qatar's business landscape.

This award is another milestone in KPMG in Qatar's history of excellence. The firm, established in Qatar since 1977, is renowned for its expertise in Audit, Tax, and Advisory services. It has consistently demonstrated a commitment to quality and innovation, which is reflected in its significant growth and strong presence in the region.