Five Former Champions Among Quarter-Finalists

Doha, Qatar: Five former champions are among the eight teams through to the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 quarter-finals following the conclusion of the Round of 16 yesterday.

Three-time winners Iran were the final team to check in, defeating Syria 5-3 on penalties after their tie ended 1-1 after 120 minutes at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium.

Four-time champions Japan had booked their spot earlier yesterday, cruising 3-1 past Bahrain.



The quarter-finals will kick off on Friday, with surprise package Tajikistan facing Jordan at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Tajikistan had stunned United Arab Emirates 5-3 on penalties after their tie had ended 1-1 on Sunday, taking their debut campaign into the quarter-finals while Jordan were equally inspired in their 3-2 win over Iraq on Monday.

Whichever side wins tomorrow will create history as first time AFC Asian Cup semi-finalists.

Tomorrow's second quarter-final is set to be a blockbuster, with Australia facing South Korea in a meeting of former champions at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Australia were comfortable 4-0 winners over Indonesia in their Round of 16 tie on Sunday while South Korea needed penalties to defeat Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Adding spice to the showdown is the fact that it will be a repeat of the 2015 final, which Australia won in extra-time.

Saturday's action will kick off with Iran facing Japan, with Team Melli having to work extremely hard to see off the challenge of a Syrian side appearing in the knockout stage for the first time.

Tied 1-1 after 120 minutes, goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand denied Fahd Youssef in the shootout as Iran advanced to the quarter-finals for the eighth time in a row.

Awaiting them will be a Japan side seeking a record-extending fifth title, with Hajime Moriyasu's side having bounced back spectacularly from their group stage defeat to Iraq to also advance to the quarter-finals for the eighth time. The fourth quarter-final will see Uzbekistan attempting to dethrone defending champions Qatar at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

The Central Asian side defeated Thailand 2-1 in the Round of 16 while Qatar beat Palestine by the same score. The win over Palestine was Qatar's 11th consecutive AFC Asian Cup win and Akram Afif and his teammates will be determined to continue the run.