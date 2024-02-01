Talg'at Al Shahania Claims Al Jumail Cup With Two-Length Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Talg'at Al Shahania registered a two-length victory to land the Al Jumail Cup as jockey Lukas Delozier continued his winning run at the Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.

Delozier, who bagged a treble in the previous event at the venue, guided the Sheikha Reem bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani-owned mare to win in the 1400m Local Purebred Arabian Graduation Plate that wrapped up the seven-race 16th Al Uqda Meeting.

It was second win of the day for the jockey and trainer Rudy Nerbonne after Haman stormed to Purebred Arabian Handicap title.

Meanwhile, Kab Ghazal, ridden by Abdelkabir Benlarbi, secured second place in the feature overcoming a challenge from Loyah, which had Jefferson Smith in the saddle.