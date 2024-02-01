First Jestate Youth Chess Festival Begins Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The inaugural Jestate Youth Chess Festival, organised by the Qatar Chess Association (QCA), will get underway at the QCA Training Center in Madinat Khalifa North from today with the participation of 180 players.

The three-day event is an initiative geared towards developing the community through sport, and comes as part of company social responsibility. Organized in collaboration with QCA, it is aimed at nurturing and sustaining the interest and passion of young chess enthusiasts in the community.

“We believe the tournament will create a meaningful impact on our young chess players who are also getting a chance to achieving world rating,” stated Jestate.

QCA President Mohammed Al Mudahka said:“We are delighted with the high number of entries and we are sure that the tournament will provide the youth of chess community the chance to enhance their competitive skills further and also to bring the best of chess minds together.”

The festival will be played over the weekend for five categories - U8 & U10 Rapid, U12 & U16 Rapid, and U18 classical FIDE-rated tournament. All winners shall be awarded on the final day on February 3. Special trophies and gifts will be awarded to all the winners.