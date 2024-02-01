Panel Discussion On Reading, Social Media Held At QU Book Fair

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Media Centre of the Ministry of Culture held a panel discussion under the theme of leveraging the social media for encouraging the reading habit within the centre's participation in the second edition of the Qatar University (QU) Book Fair, alongside a host of researchers, academics, and media professionals.

Members of the QU's teaching staff the writer Dr. Khalifa Al Hazaa, Dr. Asma Hussein Malkawi and the media professional Amal Arab also participated in the panel discussion.

Moderated by the media professional Buthaina Abdul Jalil, the panel highlighted the role played by social media platforms in encouraging the reading habit, ways to take advantage of the potential offered by these platforms in consolidating the reading habit as a practice for the community.

In remarks, Dr. Asma Malkawi echoed the adverse effect of social media platforms that virtually kept the public away from reading, based on numerous studies and research conducted in this field.