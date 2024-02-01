(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC , USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are passionate advocates for US Navy Veterans who have recently been diagnosed with lung cancer anywhere in the USA-and who had significant exposure to asbestos on their ship or submarine before 1983. Most people like this never make the connection between their lung cancer and their asbestos exposure. We do not care if the Navy Veteran with lung cancer smoked cigarettes-what we do care about is did they have workplace exposure to asbestos before 1983. If the answer is yes-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466.

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran and he served in the navy in the 1960s. 1970s, or early 1980s and he has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer---please ask him if he can recall having routine exposure to asbestos on his ship or submarine. If the answer is yes--please call us at 866-714-6466. Financial compensation for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars and VA Benefits are a distinct possibility. Please call us for more information if the person we have described sounds like your husband or dad-in any state."



To get compensated a Navy Veteran-Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer the following is required:

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer for the Advocate would be one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew.

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must be able to get very specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

* It is vital the Navy Veteran, or Veteran have a confirmed diagnosis of lung cancer. This will include medical records that confirm their lung cancer, service records that list the Veteran's job or specialty.



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466.”

Michael Thomas

US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

+1 866-714-6466

email us here