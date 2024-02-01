Huawei Applauds Dubai Customs' Digital Excellence, Igniting Innovation In Global Trade

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai – 01 February 2024: Huawei, the leading global provider of information and communications technology, applauded the digital customs services and processes offered by Dubai Customs to its clientele, with the goal of streamlining commercial operations and maximizing returns on investment. This commendation took place during a visit by a Huawei delegation in the UAE to the Dubai Customs headquarters. H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, alongside Yousef Al-Hashimi, (Acting) Executive Director, Customer Management Division, and Edris Behzad, Director of Client Happiness Department, warmly received the delegation.

Included in the visiting delegation were Zhenjun Guo, Director of the Dubai Regional Logistics Center, and Danny Yang, the company's Financial Director in the UAE, along with various company officials. The meeting centered on discussing strategies for enhancing mutual cooperation, particularly in digitization and information technology, as well as introducing innovative customs procedures for the clearance of goods.

The delegation commended Dubai Customs for its digital empowerment efforts, resulting in the provision of round-the-clock customs services accessible from any location through smart devices. Furthermore, the delegation acknowledged Dubai Customs' pioneering role in adopting a tariff item related to modern communication devices, being the inaugural customs department globally to implement it.



Emphasizing the significance of reciprocal visits and collaboration between public and private sector institutions, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih aimed to ensure the exchange of experiences and the dissemination of institutional knowledge. This collaborative effort is geared towards enhancing services provided to customers and exploring avenues for the digital development of customs systems, contributing to the creation of distinctive and high-quality programs and systems that solidify Dubai's status as the global trade capital.



Yousef Al-Hashimi underscored, 'This visit is part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen relations with clients and bolster collaboration, particularly with our technology partners, who play a pivotal role in driving social and economic development. At Dubai Customs, we are committed to enhancing customer satisfaction, reflected in the department's impressive 95.4% satisfaction rate as per the 2023 Dubai Government Customer Happiness Study.'



He highlighted that the department's primary focus is on achieving customer happiness by improving their experience, simplifying access to customs services, and heightening overall satisfaction. The department is dedicated to aligning its initiatives with the leadership's vision, aiming to position Dubai as the city of the future, the premier destination for living and working, and to transform government services in Dubai into a fully digital model.