S&P: manufacturing production in China maintains growth trajectory in January

(MENAFN) S&P Global reported on Thursday that the manufacturing production in China maintained its growth trajectory into January, with companies indicating ongoing expansions in both output and new orders. The data provider noted sustained momentum in manufacturing activities, underscoring the continued resilience and expansion of China's industrial sector during the said period.



"While production growth was broadly stable, the upturn in overall new business did lose some momentum since December, despite a fresh rise in new export work," S&P pointed out.



Moreover, it was noted that despite prevailing circumstances, companies expressed greater optimism when evaluating the outlook for the coming year, while the pace of employment reduction within the sector notably moderated during the month.



In January, the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) of China's manufacturing sector remained steady at 50.8.



"The health of the sector has now strengthened for three successive months, to mark the longest period of continuous improvement for two-and-a-half years," it noted.



S&P Global also added that Chinese manufacturing firms indicated a continuation of output expansion for the third consecutive month in January.

MENAFN01022024000045015839ID1107796301