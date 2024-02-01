Finance Minister Announces Key Initiatives For Agricultural Prosperity In Interim Budget 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 1 (KNN) In her recent speech on interim budget 2024 on Thursday, FM Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana scheme that emerged as a game-changer for farmers.

She stated that PMKSY benefitted 38 lakh farmers and generated employment opportunities for 10 lakh individuals.

Under the PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Yojana, 2.4 lakh Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and 60,000 individuals have received assistance, contributing to the growth of the micro food processing sector.

This initiative not only boosts entrepreneurship but also empowers communities at the grassroots level.

In a bid to further strengthen the agricultural value chain, the government has pledged to promote both private and public investment in post-harvest activities.

This move aims to create a robust infrastructure that ensures the efficient processing and distribution of agricultural produce, thereby maximising farmers' income.

The application of Nano DAP (Di-Ammonium Phosphate) on various crops is set to be expanded across all agro-climatic zones.

This innovative approach is expected to enhance crop productivity, promote sustainable farming practices, and contribute to the overall economic well-being of farmers.

Addressing the need for self-reliance in oilseed production, the government plans to formulate a strategic roadmap to achieve Atmanirbharta.



This initiative seeks to reduce dependency on imports and bolster domestic production, ensuring stability in the oilseed sector.

Furthermore, a comprehensive programme for supporting dairy farmers is in the pipeline.

This initiative is designed to address the challenges faced by dairy farmers, including access to markets, technology adoption, and overall economic empowerment.

India has achieved remarkable progress in every sector of the food processing industry. This growth presents a golden opportunity for every company and start-up associated with the food sector.

By focusing on value addition, employment generation, and technology adoption, the government aims to make agriculture a lucrative and sustainable livelihood for millions of farmers across the country.

(KNN Bureau)