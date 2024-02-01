Finance Minister Unveils Eco-Friendly Initiative With Bio-Manufacturing And Bio-Foundry Scheme

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 1 (KNN) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a groundbreaking scheme aimed at advancing eco-friendly alternatives through bio-manufacturing and bio-foundry.

Emphasising a commitment to promote sustainable development in the country, Sitharaman announced the upcoming launch of this scheme during her interim budget speech.

She mentioned,“For promoting green growth, a new scheme for bio manufacturing and bio foundry will be launched.”

“This will provide eco-friendly alternatives such as biodegradable polymers, bio plastics, bio pharmaceuticals, and bio agricultural inputs,” she further added.

By fostering bio-manufacturing and bio-foundry practices, the government aims to contribute to a more sustainable and ecologically responsible industrial landscape.

(KNN Bureau)