Finance Minister Unveils Eco-Friendly Initiative With Bio-Manufacturing And Bio-Foundry Scheme

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 1 (KNN) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a groundbreaking scheme aimed at advancing eco-friendly alternatives through bio-manufacturing and bio-foundry.
Emphasising a commitment to promote sustainable development in the country, Sitharaman announced the upcoming launch of this scheme during her interim budget speech.
She mentioned,“For promoting green growth, a new scheme for bio manufacturing and bio foundry will be launched.”
“This will provide eco-friendly alternatives such as biodegradable polymers, bio plastics, bio pharmaceuticals, and bio agricultural inputs,” she further added.
By fostering bio-manufacturing and bio-foundry practices, the government aims to contribute to a more sustainable and ecologically responsible industrial landscape.
(KNN Bureau)
MENAFN01022024000155011030ID1107796277
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.