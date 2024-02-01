Alphawave Semi And Teledyne Lecroy Unveil Pcier 7.0 Signal Generation And Measurement

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Alphawave Semi (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure, and Teledyne LeCroy , the worldwide leader in protocol test and measurement solutions, today announced the unveiling of PCI ExpressR 7.0 signal generation, transmission, and measurement collaboration at DesignCon in Santa Clara, CA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:

This launch is the culmination of Alphawave Semi and Teledyne LeCroy's collaborative efforts, with results that push the boundaries of signal transmission and measurement technologies. These results accelerate the deployment of PCIeR 7.0 technology for data-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) workloads for hyperscaler and data infrastructure applications.

Technical Session Presentation

Alphawave Semi and Teledyne LeCroy will jointly present Correlation Methodology for 128 GT/s Operation for PCIe Gen 7 DSP-Based IBIS-AMI Models on February 1 from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM Pacific Standard Time in Ballroom B at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

The technical presentation will showcase Alphawave Semi's Input/Output Buffer Information Specification algorithmic modeling interface (IBIS-AMI). This interface is integral to predicting the transmitter output performance of the Alphawave Semi 128 Gigabit per second (Gbps) DSP-based Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes), using Teledyne LeCroy's WaveMaster® 8650HD 65 GHz, 12-bit high-definition oscilloscope (HDO®) and QualiPHY® compliance test software for PCIe 7.0.

Results will show that the Alphawave Semi 128 Gbps SerDes, when measured with the Teledyne LeCroy 12-bit, 65 GHz oscilloscope, passes all expected PCI-SIG® PCIe 7.0 electrical base and compliance tests, including:



Transmitter jitter

Pulse response Signal-to-noise-and-distortion ratio (SNDR).

Live Demonstration at Teledyne LeCroy's Booth

Following the technical session presentation, attendees can experience a live demonstration at Booth 1249 in the DesignCon exhibition hall to witness firsthand the simulation and transmitter test validations for PCI-SIG PCIeR 7.0 electrical base and compliance test specification requirements.

The technical session and demonstration will be the first to demonstrate a correlation between models and measurements for 128 GT/s data transfers using a 65 GHz oscilloscope. This will play a vital role in supporting the development of the PCIeR 7.0 compliance program.

About Alphawave Semi

Alphawave Semi (LSE:AWE) is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure. Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave Semi's technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. We are a vertically integrated semiconductor company, and our IP, custom silicon, and connectivity products are deployed by global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in 2017 by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to accelerate the critical data infrastructure at the heart of our digital world. To find out more about Alphawave Semi, visit: awavesemi .

Alphawave Semi and the Alphawave Semi logo are trademarks of Alphawave IP Group plc.

All rights reserved.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight." Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink