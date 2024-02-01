Switzerland Changes The Way Dance Is Taught, One Step At A Time

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Three major harassment scandals have rocked Switzerland's ballet education over the past few years, pushing for change in the way the discipline is taught. In 2021 the prestigious Rudra Béjart ballet school shut down. Last year Ballettschule Theater Basel closed its Federal Diploma of Vocational Education and Training, and the management team of the Zurich Dance Academy (TaZ) was forced to step down.

Jason Beechey is the new head of dance at the Zurich University of the Arts and is also taking over the responsibility of the dance programme at TaZ. He has been involved in the Prix de Lausanne, an international ballet competition, for 15 years as an artistic committee member and live streaming commentator. The Prix de Lausanne, which provides further education opportunities for young dancers aged 15 to 18, is taking place until February 4.

SWI swissinfo interviewed Beechey about his vision for ballet education in Switzerland, its challenges and opportunities for young dancers.