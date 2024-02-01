Board Member And Advisor Marianne S. Hewitt Awarded The DCRO Institute Certificate In Risk Governance®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marianne Hewitt

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to Marianne S. Hewitt of Chicago, Illinois, in the United States.Marianne is an executive advisor focused on marketing, technology, and strategy. She is a past board member of the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras, the Lake Forest Symphony, the Chicago American Marketing Association, and the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association. She served as an Advisory Board Member and Lecturer for the DePaul University Driehaus College of Business and presently serves as a member of the House Committee of the University Club of Chicago. Her past executive experience includes work with IBM and Sapient. Marianne earned her MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. She is a founding member of the Private Directors Association and holds their Certificate in Private Company Governance."I had the pleasure of working with Marianne as a member of our Fall guided study cohort through the Board Members' Course on Risk," said David R. Koenig, QRD® President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "She was a thoughtful, insightful, and dedicated contributor to the group's work and I know her contributions to the boards on which she serves will be enhanced by this new knowledge." he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.“Every executive who is a board member or desires to seek a board position would benefit tremendously from the DCRO Risk Governance Institute's Certificate in Risk Governance® program,” said Ms. Hewitt. The program offers high-quality instruction by experts with impressive risk governance credentials and puts risk in the context and world of board members by showing how risk governance contributes to achieving strategic business objectives,” she continued.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

David R. Koenig, QRD®

The DCRO Institute

+1 612-286-1776

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

About the Board Members' Course on Risk®