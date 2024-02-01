11-Year-Old Entrepreneur Ava N. Simmons Announces The Launch Of Her S.T.E.M. Toy Line Into Whole Foods Market Stores

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ava N. Simmons presenting her STEM Toy Line

Ava N. Simmons making her first STEM Experiment Kit in 2021 with her sister Chynah Jeter

Ava N. Simmons representing her community STEM Mobile Lab

Through thoughtfully designed toys and community events, Ava N. Simmons encourages children of all ability levels to build their confidence through play.

- Ava N. SimmonsRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TEAM GENIUS SQUAD , a toy brand created by 11-year-old author and entrepreneur Ava. N. Simmons, specializes in creating American-made toys centered on S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). The company is excited to announce the upcoming launch of their Alternative Energy Experiment Kit series in Whole Foods Market stores, offering engaging S.T.E.M. learning opportunities for young minds.As a brand with a community and education-focused mission, Team Genius Squad uses its profits to fund S.T.E.M. activities for children in the community and the academic learning journey of its 11-year-old creator, Ava N. Simmons, who was diagnosed with Dyslexia in 2021. Through this collaboration, the brand hopes to reach and impact more families across the nation, inspiring children to explore the fun of S.T.E.M. while emphasizing its positive impact on math, literacy, and critical thinking.Ava N. Simmons, also globally known as“Ava the S.T.E.M. Princess ®” and“Ava the S.T.E.M. Ambassador TM,” embraces her learning differences and views it as the unique superpower that makes her a Certified Genius. As the author of 3 books, the developer of 20 S.T.E.M. toys, and a community S.T.E.M. Ambassador, she is definitely a youth entrepreneurial Genius in her own right.“To be able to visit one of my favorite retail stores and see S.T.E.M. toys I developed on the shelf is a dream come true. We are so excited to work with Whole Foods Market and make our S.T.E.M. Toys accessible to more families across the country,” said Ava N. Simmons, the creator of Team Genius Squad.“I used S.T.E.M. to help me build my confidence and to overcome my learning challenges. I want to share my story and encourage other children to believe in themselves, focus on their strengths that make them unique, and remember never to let their challenges define their success or future.”“Whole Foods Market is thrilled to join forces with Ava and Team Genius Squad, bringing their innovative S.T.E.M. toy line to our stores,” said Casey Gaston, Executive Leader of Local and Emerging Brands for Whole Foods Market.“We share Ava's commitment to offering enriching products that inspire learning, curiosity, and exploration.”Team Genius Squad S.T.E.M. Toys are perfect for all learning styles as they demonstrate S.T.E.M.'s simplicity yet significant impact. The Alternative Energy series quickly shows how easy it is to make electricity from sustainable resources such as fruits, wind, or the sun.“I am so grateful to be able to witness my granddaughter positively impact the world and possibly change the trajectory of children from all walks of life,” said her 75-year-old grandmother, Mary Lee Foy. Her grandmother helped encourage Ava to start her S.T.E.M. entrepreneurial journey when she was 7 years old and continues to travel with her to community events as her Senior Advisor.“We are so proud of Ava for using her learning journey to encourage others,” said her parents, Terrence and Tita Simmons.Throughout the year, Ava travels with her“Squad,” presenting and conducting experiments at schools and community events across the country. To effectively deliver this purposeful play curriculum, Team Genius Squad partners with community organizations such as PBS Kids Channel Rootle NC, The Boys and Girls Clubs of Durham and Orange Counties, The Museum of Life and Science in Durham, North Carolina, and Marbles Museum in Raleigh, North Carolina.To view Team Genius Squad in action in the community or to learn more about Team Genius Squad and its mission, visit their website at .

T. Monee

Team Genius Squad

+1 802-277-0332

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Meet 11 year-old Entrepreneur Ava The STEM Princess