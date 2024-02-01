Kuros Biosciences AG / Key word(s): Conference

Kuros Biosciences to Present at the CG 2024 Musculoskeletal Conference

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, February 1, 2024 – Kuros Biosciences (“Kuros” or“the Company”), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, today announced it will present at the CG 2024 Musculoskeletal Conference, to be held in San Francisco on February 12, 2024. At the conference, management will discuss its novel MagnetOs portfolio of products and its application to spinal fusion.

Presentation details are as follows: Presenter:

Chris Fair, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros Biosciences

Presentation time: 10:00 am – 10:25 am EDT

Location: Colonial Room Additional executive leadership team members in attendance: Daniel Geiger, Chief Financial Officer and Joost de Bruijn, Executive Director and President of Innovation and Strategy A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the conference.

You may access the replay directly here , or via the Reports & Corporate Governance section of Kuros' website within“Reports & Presentations ”. Kuros management will also be available for one on ones during the conference.

Please contact your CG representative should you have interest in setting up a meeting. About the CG Musculoskeletal Conference 2024

The CG (“Canaccord Genuity”) Musculoskeletal Conference is a one-day event to explore the current state of orthopedics, robotic surgery, imaging/enabling technologies, biologics, and regenerative medicine companies.



About MagnetOs

MagnetOs is a bone graft like no other: thanks to its NeedleGripTM surface technology, it grows bone even in soft tissues.* This surface technology provides traction for our body's vitally important 'pro-healing' immune cells (M2 macrophages).†‡1,2 This in turn, unlocks previously untapped potential to stimulate stem cells - and form new bone throughout the graft.†§3-6

The growing body of science behind NeedleGripTM is called osteoimmunology. But for surgeons and their patients it means one thing: a more predictable fusion.†¶5,6 About Kuros Biosciences



Kuros Biosciences is a fast-growing leader in the development of spinal fusion biologics that ease the burden of back pain. With locations in the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands, the company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The company's first commercial product, MagnetOs, is a unique advanced bone graft that has already been used successfully across three continents and in over 25,000 fusion surgeries. Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words“will” or“expect” or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors, Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.



*In large animal models

†Results from in vivo laboratory testing may not be predictive of clinical experience in humans.

For important safety and intended use information please visit kurosbio

‡MagnetOs is not cleared by the FDA or TGA as an osteoinductive bone graft

§For a 510(k)-cleared synthetic bone graft

¶MagnetOs has been proven to generate more predictable fusions than two commercially available alternatives in an ovine model of posterolateral fusion. For further information, please contact: Kuros Biosciences AG

Daniel Geiger

Chief Financial Officer

t: +41 44 733 47 47

e:

... LifeSci Advisors

Sandya von der Weid

Investor Relations

t: +41 78 680 0538

e:

...

