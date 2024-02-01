EQS-News: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

DEAG continues to pursue an IPO at a later date

01.02.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News DEAG continues to pursue an IPO at a later date

Berlin, 1 st February 2024 - Following the announcement of its intention to explore a Re-IPO on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, DEAG conducted numerous conversations with investors - with overwhelming positive feedback - on the growth of the company and on new entertainment formats. DEAG is currently in advanced conversations with several acquisition targets in accordance with its growth strategy, particularly in the Ticketing segment. For this reason, the Management Board has decided to continue conversations with investors at a later date, aiming to reconsider an IPO later in the year, after finalizing the acquisitions and when the macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, especially in DEAG's core markets, the UK and Germany, have improved. About DEAG DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG), a leading entertainment service company and live entertainment provider, produces and promotes live events of all genres and sizes in Europe. With its group companies, DEAG has been present at 22 locations in its core markets of Germany, Great Britain, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark and Spain. As a live entertainment service provider with an integrated business model, DEAG has extensive expertise in the conception, organisation, promotion and production of events. Founded in Berlin in 1978, DEAG's core business areas today include Rock/Pop, Classics & Jazz, Family Entertainment, Spoken Word & Literary Events, Arts+Exhibitions, Ticketing and Entertainment Services. Live Entertainment for all generations including Arts+Exhibitions are important building blocks for the further development of DEAG's own content. For around 6,000 events, over 10 million tickets are sold annually for own and third-party content - a continuously growing share of these is sold via the group's own e-commerce platforms myticket .de, myticket , , gigantic and tickets . DEAG is thus excellently positioned for further growth. Investor & Public Relations

