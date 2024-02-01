Bisera Grubesic Joins Teamviewer As Vice President Of Investor Relations

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Goppingen, Germany, 1 February 2024 - TeamViewer , a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced the appointment of Bisera Grubesic as its new Vice President of Investor Relations.

Bisera is a seasoned professional and brings more than 16 years of experience in investor relations and finance. Most recently she worked as Head of Investor Relations at Randstad, where she was responsible for all global investor activities. Before joining Randstad, a multinational, listed HR services provider, Bisera held investor relations and treasury roles at leading Dutch Telecom provider KPN and location technology company TomTom. Prior to this, Bisera worked in private equity and mergers & acquisitions financial advisory and therefore has extensive experience in corporate finance, M&A, financial modeling, and valuation.

Bisera is a Dutch national and she earned a Master's degree in Finance & Controlling (RC) from Nyenrode Business University (NL), and a Master's degree in Financial Economics and Investments from the Erasmus University Rotterdam (NL). In her role as Vice President of Investor Relations at TeamViewer, Bisera Grubesic is taking over from Ursula Querette.

Michael Wilkens, CFO at TeamViewer, says:“Bisera brings with her not just extensive experience in investor relations with leading global brands but also a proven financial expertise to support our continued growth and strategic investments in the best possible way. This will further drive our communications with the capital markets to better explain our attractive financial profile combining strong growth rates, convincing margins, and sustainable cash generation. I am looking forward to working with Bisera to further develop TeamViewer's investor relations internationally. At the same time, I'd like to thank Ursula for her strong contributions to our IR work.”

Bisera Grubesic says:“TeamViewer is entering an exciting phase with innovations in the digitalization of industrial processes and the smart factory space. I am looking forward to joining this journey and deepening relationships with investors and analysts while helping key stakeholders to understand TeamViewer's business model in the dynamic technology market, in addition to its strategy, governance and financial performance. I am looking forward to working with a great team that has built good relationships with the financial community.”





About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has around 630,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2022, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 566 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at .





