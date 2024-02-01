EQS-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

adesso kicks off new year with major orders / Two long-term contracts with well-known enterprises

adesso has concluded a new framework agreement spanning multiple years with a leading mobility provider. The order covers the provision of IT consulting and services and has a maximum volume running into middle double-digit millions of euros figure. The new central contract also opens the door to potential collaboration across other divisions going forward.

A leading insurer has also put its faith in adesso by handing the IT service provider the contract for planning and implementing the migration of central data structures and portfolios to tech firm Snowflake's cloud-based architectures. The multi-year project has a fixed volume of a lower single-digit million euros amount.

Altogether, the new order volume exceeds €

50 million if called off in full and underlines the growing market perception of adesso as the go-to partner for large-scale modernisation and digitalisation projects for international companies.

