Union Budget: 3 Strategic Railway Corridor Programs Announced

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 1 (KNN) In a significant announcement during the Union Budget presentation, Finance Minister Sitharaman revealed plans to implement three major railway corridor programs aimed at bolstering the nation's transportation infrastructure.

These programs, categorized as energy mineral and cement corridors, port connectivity corridors, and high traffic density corridors, are identified under the PM Gati Shakti initiative.

The overarching goal is to enhance multi-modal connectivity, streamline logistics, and reduce operational costs.

All three corridor programs, integrated under the PM Gati Shakti framework, are designed to foster multi-modal connectivity, linking railways, highways, ports, and airports.

The Finance Minister emphasized that these projects will significantly enhance logistics efficiency, reduce costs, and contribute to the overall de-congestion of high traffic corridors.

Aligned with the government's commitment to promoting economic growth and reducing logistics costs, these corridor programs, coupled with ongoing efforts in dedicated freight corridors, are anticipated to act as catalysts, accelerating GDP growth and positioning India as a more competitive player in the global trade arena.

