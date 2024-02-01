Interim Budget 2024: Big Push For E-Vehicles, Says Finance Minister

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 1 (KNN) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced key measures in the Interim Budget 2024 aimed at expanding and strengthening the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in the country.

FM Sitharaman outlined plans to support both the manufacturing and charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

During her budget speech, she stated, "Our govt will expand and strengthen e-vehicle ecosystem by supporting manufacturing and charging ecosystem. Greater adoption of e-buses for public transport networks will be encouraged through payment security mechanism"

Furthermore, Finance Minister Sitharaman emphasised the importance of developing a robust charging infrastructure to alleviate concerns regarding the range and charging capabilities of electric vehicles.

In a bid to encourage the use of electric buses for public transport, the Finance Minister announced measures to promote greater adoption of e-buses in city fleets.

Industry experts and environmentalists have welcomed the government's proactive approach towards promoting electric vehicles and sustainable transportation.

The Interim Budget 2024 sets a positive tone for the future of sustainable transportation in India.

(KNN Bureau)