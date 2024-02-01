Finance Minister Sitharaman Unveils Scheme To Boost Deep-Tech For Defense

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 1 (KNN) In a significant announcement during her interim budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed plans for a new scheme aimed at bolstering deep-tech technologies for defense purposes while accelerating India's 'Atmanirbharta' initiative.
Highlighting the strategic importance of investing in cutting-edge technologies for defense, Sitharaman emphasised the need to enhance the country's capabilities in the deep-tech domain.
The forthcoming scheme is envisioned to play a pivotal role in achieving this objective.
During her budget speech, Sitharaman announced, "The government is committed to strengthening our defense capabilities through advancements in deep-tech technologies.”
She further stated,“In line with this vision, a new scheme will be launched to propel innovation and self-sufficiency in the defense sector."
The 'Atmanirbharta' component of the scheme aligns with the broader national agenda of promoting self-reliance across various sectors.
(KNN Bureau)
