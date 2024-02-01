Finance Minister Announces Significant Boost In Capital Expenditure In Interim Budget 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 1 (KNN) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has revealed a substantial increase in the capital expenditure outlay during her interim budget speech for the fiscal year 2024.

She stated,“Building on the massive tripling of the capital expenditure outlay in the past 4 years resulting in huge multiplier impact on economic growth and employment creation, the outlay for the next year is being increased by 11.1 per cent to Rs 11,11,111 crore.”

Building upon the remarkable tripling of the capital expenditure outlay over the past four years, the Finance Minister highlighted a substantial multiplier effect on both economic growth and employment generation.

In unveiling plans for the upcoming year, she announced an 11.1 per cent increase in the outlay. The new allocation stands at an impressive Rs 11,11,111 crore.

“This would be 3.4 per cent of the GDP,” she further added.

This elevated outlay represents 3.4 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), underlining the government's commitment to fueling economic development and job creation.

The Finance Minister also highlighted the strategic importance of robust capital expenditure in driving growth and creating employment opportunities across various sectors.

(KNN Bureau)