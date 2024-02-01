Interim Budget 2024-25 Highlights Growth Of Educational Sector

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 1 (KNN) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget for 2024-25, highlighting key achievements and unveiling ambitious plans for skill development and education in a move to boost the country's workforce and educational infrastructure.

Under the Skill India Mission, the government has successfully trained 1.4 crore youth, with an additional 54 lakh youth benefiting from upskilling and reskilling initiatives.

The mission has also witnessed the establishment of 3000 new Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), providing valuable vocational training opportunities across various sectors.

The interim budget emphasised allocation of resources for the establishment of seven new Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), sixteen Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), seven Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), fifteen All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and a staggering 390 new universities.

The expansion of IITs, IIITs, IIMs, AIIMS, and universities is expected to create a conducive environment for students to pursue advanced studies and cutting-edge research.

The announcement has been met with widespread applause from educationists, industry leaders, and students alike.

As the interim budget sets the stage for the full-fledged budget later in the year, the government's commitment to prioritising skill development and education is poised to leave a lasting impact on the future of India's workforce and knowledge economy.

The measures outlined by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are expected to shape the trajectory of the nation's educational landscape for years to come.

(KNN Bureau)