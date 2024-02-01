Marwari Catalysts Reveals, New Batch Thrive 7.0, 16 Startups From Fintech, Consumertech, Climate Change, & Impact

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India Marwari Catalysts (MCats), India's startup accelerator, has selected 16 startups from a pool of 500+ applications through its Thrive 7.0 acceleration program. These startups represent various sectors like FinTech, ConsumerTech, HealthTech, Insurance Tech, Climate Change/Sustainability, and Social Impact, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to revolutionizing industries and creating global impact.



Here's a Quick Look at Our Standout Startups:





Mad Over Buildings (Supply Chain): An on-demand marketplace streamlining construction and interior material procurement for efficient project management.

Insurance Padosi (FinTech): Explore our innovative Insurance Health Report, your gateway to personalize insurance solutions

RevoQuant (Consultancy): Enables businesses to enhance collaborative thinking using Big Data Analytics and Machine Learning.

Accelerate India (Global platform) : An initiative dedicated to propelling Indian startups onto the global stage. Cross border innovation and collaboration deals for startups and MSMEs.

Dogzkart (Pet-Care E-Commerce): Where AI meets pet parenting perfection

provides personalized pet care shopping experiences.

Drinkkup (Ad-Tech): A hyperlocal alcohol discovery platform connecting consumers, liquor shops, and brands.

BuyByScrap (CleanTech): An e-commerce platform that enables users to exchange household scraps, such as paper, plastic, metal, and glass, for Eco coins, which can be redeemed for everyday essentials and sustainable products crafted from recycled materials.

Renoswift (Renovation): A technology-backed, hassle-free solution for bathroom & kitchen renovation.

Mobirapid (ReCommerce): A ReCommerce platform to procure and present the leading global tech e-consumer goods like mobiles, tablets, and laptops post extensive quality checks in the hands of common people.



Astrokun (Astro-Tech): Poised to lead in the global AstroTech market, it is dedicated to making astrology and wellness accessible to everyone through technology.

Not That High (D2C): A brand specializing in distinctive party products.

DOCO (Supply Chain): Empowers MSME and D2C brands to reach 1 Billion Consumers in Bharat through offline retail using ML/AI.

Near Ambulance (HealthTech): An online GPS-based ambulance aggregator that connects ambulance drivers and patients.

Jhumo Radio (Media & Entertainment): An app-based radio station focusing on regional languages and underserved regions.

Happy Karma (Food/D2C): Offers a diverse range of consumer-packaged food products with a focus on superfoods.

The Ambition Collective (E-Commerce): A marketplace for professional women's workwear curating sustainable attire.

Reflecting on the selection of startups, Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO of MCats, says, "Our startup acceleration program is more than just a support system; it's a community of 100+ Co-founders, and we're here to provide not only the necessary financial support but also invaluable mentorship and guidance. It's a good beginning for year 2024 looking forward to adding 100+ startups this year with our belief in the Indian Startup Ecosystem and more power to tier 2-3 cities startup ecosystem.”





Nikhil Gupta, Director - Strategy & Alliances at MCats , says, "In an era where technology and sustainability are at the forefront of global conversations, these startups are leading the charge. And together, we're set to redefine the startup landscape and address global challenges head-on."





