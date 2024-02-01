FNP, India's Premier Gifting Brand Unveils A Diverse Valentine's Day Collection Celebrating The Many #Shadesoflove

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Get ready to swoon and sway as FNP (Ferns N Petals) , India's ultimate destination for heartfelt gifting experiences, unveils a captivating Valentine's Day Collection, a collection that promises to capture hearts and ignite passion like never before.



Joyful Love Coupon Roses from FNP for Couples seeking an exciting and memorable Valentine's Day celebration





In a nod to modern romance, the brand has also launched a compelling series of 7 digital shorts narrating the love story of Amit and Tara. From the flutter of first attraction to exchanging fleeting glances to enduring devotion, Amit and Tara's journey captures the essence of true love resonating with couples around the globe.





The Valentine's Day gift collection from FNP is a testament to the diverse expressions of love. From timeless to playful, intimate to quirky, heartfelt to cheesy FNP has curated over 3000 exquisite gifts, priced from Rs 199 onwards.





The assortment is a treasure trove of delights and features personalised flower bouquets bearing the name of the beloved, charming crochet dolls which are handmade expressions of love, unique personalised jewellery reflecting the recipient's personality, colourful 3D greeting cards , couple mugs, cushions, photo-frames all etched with quirky and adorable messages. Not only this the range is complete with fun couple's games adding excitement and laughter, love cookies and delicious glazed cakes, all sprinkling sweetness and joy to the celebration.





However the magic doesn't end here! Couples can now embark on a week-long celebration of love, from Rose Day to Chocolate Day, leading up to the grand crescendo of Valentine's Day with FNP's extravagant gift hampers stacked with decadent chocolates, scented candles, neon glow-in-the-dark signage, plush teddy bears, immersive balloon decorations, infusing

every moment with love.





Udyat Gutgutia, Director Category at FNP shares, "This Valentine's Day, we anticipate a 25 to 30% surge in sales, with categories like gift hampers poised to see a 100% growth. Our curated selection of new-age gifts reflects our commitment to meet the evolving needs of our discerning consumers. E-commerce penetration remains integral to our growth strategy as we find a perfect balance between market segmentation and targeted sales efforts in driving sustainable growth. Valentine's Day marks one of the largest occasions for the brand, where we aim to create memorable moments for our customers.”





But the celebration doesn't stop here! As Galentine's Day approaches on February 13th, FNP is set to honour the bonds of friendship with a special collection dedicated to gal pals. From elegant gold-finished bracelets to luxurious spa hampers with mini heart bath bombs, it's FNP's way of celebrating the power of female camaraderie.





And finally in a nod to inclusivity, the brand's Pride Collection stands tall, advocating ' Love is Love ' with rainbow-tier cakes, funky-printed mugs, multi-coloured bouquets, all championing diversity and acceptance.





So this Valentine's Day join FNP in celebrating the #ShadesofLove , as the premiere gifting brand redefines romance one gift at a time.