The Department of Human Enterprise and Innovation (HEI), Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics (TRU Gaglardi) invites applicants for a tenure-track appointment (Assistant / Associate / Full Professor) in Business Ethics, with a preferred starting date of July 1st, 2024. In this research position, candidates will maintain an active research agenda while teaching five sections per academic year. We focus on developing a good relationship with our students and to this end our sections are generally less than 40 students. In the first year, the teaching load is reduced by one course. The candidate will teach Business Ethics courses from within the undergraduate and graduate courses offered on-campus in Kamloops, BC. The candidate will also make a strong ongoing service contribution to the department, school, university and/or the broader community.

What TRU Offers

TRU offers competitive salary, benefits and a defined benefit pension plan, personal development funds and sabbaticals outlined by the TRUFA collective agreement. Relocation assistance is also available. TRU Gaglardi and TRU provide researchers the opportunity to apply to a variety of research funding sources available. TRU's classes and offices are located on a spectacular campus with panoramic views of the Thompson Rivers and surrounding mountains. Nestled between hiking trails of Kenna Cartwright Park and within walking distance of downtown, TRU offers a country in the city feeling that is unlike any other university.

About the Department of Human Enterprise and Innovation

The Department of Human Enterprise and Innovation (HEI) is growing, building on the core foundations of Human Resource Management, Organizational Behaviour, and Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and to focus on human centered activities – where creativity, collaboration, innovation, and entrepreneurial thinking, are key integrated themes in the design and management of dynamic organizations. The Innovation for Social Good research cluster operates in association with the HEI department, conducting research on topics such as social enterprise creation and scaling, social impact measurement, social innovation for disadvantaged groups, and the impact of work integration social enterprises.

The Department of Human Enterprise and Innovation is one of five departments in TRU Gaglardi encompassing a diverse group of faculty. It is a highly supportive and collegial team, with ten active full-time faculty members who are innovative teachers and successful researchers publishing in high-ranked journals. The Department manages Major, Minor and post baccalaureate programs in Human Resource Management and Entrepreneurship and Innovation, a Minor in Leadership, and is a major contributor to the MBA program. As a group we are also heavily involved with our local indigenous communities through the delivery of academic programs, courses (Graduate and Undergraduate), and practitioner focused workshops.

About the Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics (TRU Gaglardi)

With over 4000 on-campus students the School of Business and Economics is the largest business school in the interior of British Columbia, offering undergraduate, post baccalaureate and graduate programs in business and economics including Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master in Environmental Economics and Management (MEEM), Master of Science in Environmental Economics and Management (MScEEM). SoBE is also Thompson Rivers University's largest faculty. What makes SoBE special is that even with its size it maintains a collaborative environment, with support provided to assist professors with both research and teaching.

About Thompson Rivers University

With over 25,000 on-campus and online students and more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in eight diverse faculties, TRU celebrates academic excellence and excels at providing exceptional experiential learning opportunities. TRU delivers graduate and undergraduate programs in Business, Law, Nursing, Education, Computer Science and Arts and Science. Our students and faculty reflect the local, national, and global community. TRU provides a rich and engaging student-centred environment where students and faculty know each other by name. TRU strives to create inclusive and rewarding student experiences, both on and off campus.

TRU Gaglardi, Thompson Rivers University, is located on the traditional lands of the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc (Kamloops campus) and the T'exelc (Williams Lake campus) within Secwépemc'ulucw, the traditional and unceded territory of the Secwépemc. Our region also extends into the territories of the St'át'imc, Nlaka'pamux, Nuxalk, Tŝilhqot'in, Dakelh, and Syilx peoples.

QUALIFICATIONS

TRU Gaglardi seeks applicants with a strong commitment to excellence in scholarly research and teaching in the field of Ethics and Corporate Social Responsibility. A Ph.D. in Ethics, Corporate Social Responsibility or a related field is required. The position entails developing and sustaining quality research, experiential teaching, while conducting and publishing quality academic research. Applicants must include a record of research and publication which demonstrates their potential to publish in high-quality peer-reviewed journals. Candidates who incorporate Indigenous Ways of Knowing into their teaching and research are encouraged to apply.

Applicants

TRU is committed to building and fostering an inclusive environment. TRU continuously strives to increase the diversity of its faculty and welcomes applications from all; including those who identify as Indigenous, from visible minorities, those having disabilities and from persons of any sexual and gender identities. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply. The University will assist any candidate who requires special accommodation during the recruitment process. If required, please notify us of your request with your application.

Application Process

Candidates are encouraged to apply early. Assessment of applications will begin March 15th, 2024 and will continue until the position is filled.

Interested applicants should submit the following:



Cover letter

Curriculum Vitae

Statement of research interest and teaching philosophy

All scholarly research including publications, conference papers, and/or working papers Teaching evaluations (if available)

Applications are made online through Thompson Rivers University's (Deltek) Human-Resources system. Please note that shortlisted candidates will require to submit three letters of reference.

Please direct all questions to Dr. Rhonda Dever, Chair of the selection committee at [email protected] .

Pay Band

$71,520.00 - $181,896.00 (According to TRUFA Salary Schedule (Range TS01 - TS35) )

Diversity and Inclusion Commitment:

Thompson Rivers University is strongly committed to hiring based on merit with a focus on fostering diversity of thought within our community. We welcome those who would contribute to the further diversification of our staff, our faculty and its scholarship including, but not limited to, women, Indigenous, Black and People of Colour, persons with disabilities and persons of any sexual orientation or gender identity. Please note that all qualified candidates are encouraged to apply, however applications from Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority.